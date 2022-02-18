Somalia anti-terror police under fire for torturing journalists

Four blindfolded journalists lie on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs as police walk by in Somalia on February 16, 2022. PHOTO/COURTESY/NATIONAL UNION OF SOMALI JOURNALISTS (NUSOJ)

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Photos appearing on social media showed four journalists forced to lie down on their stomachs, blindfolded, and their hands and legs tied up.

An elite squad of the Somali Police Force has been criticised after being filmed blindfolding and tying up journalists who were covering an operation against al-Shabaab militants.

