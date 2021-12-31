Somalia, AU agree to review Amisom transition plan

Kenyan soldiers serving under Amisom guard Kismayo Sea Port in Somalia on October 6, 2021. Somalia and the AU on December 30, 2021 agreed to have their respective technical teams re-examine the future of Amisom. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • The meeting was also attended by the Amisom boss, Mozambican diplomat Francisco Madeira, and other Amisom senior military officials.

Somalia and the African Union on Thursday agreed to have their respective technical teams re-examine the future of the combat mission, Amisom, whose mandate was extended recently to the end of March 2022.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.