Somalia leaders agree to complete delayed polls by Feb 25

This combination of file pictures created on September 07, 2021 shows Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (L), commonly know as Farmajo and Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble (R). PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • President Farmajo last month suspended Roble, but the premier accused the president of an "attempted coup" and defied the order.

Somali leaders announced on Sunday they have struck a deal to complete parliamentary elections by February 25, after repeated delays in the process that have threatened the stability of the troubled country.

