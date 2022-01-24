Somalia lifts terrorist tag on Ethiopian ONLF movement

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble when he chaired a Cabinet meeting on January 23, 2022. The meeting resolved to removed a terrorist tag on Ethiopia’s Ogaden National Liberation Front. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  ABDULKADIR KHALIF

What you need to know:

  • The cabinet reiterated that Somalia has no extradition treaty with Ethiopia, rendering the extradition of Muse to Ethiopia an illegitimate act, according to the council of ministers’ resolution on Sunday.

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) on Sunday announced it no longer categorises an Ethiopian freedom movement as a terrorist organisation, rescinding a decision made more than four years ago.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.