Somalia PM accuses president of 'coup' attempt as elections spat deepens

  • The dispute alarmed international observers, prompting the US embassy in Mogadishu to urge Somalia's leaders "to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions... refrain from provocative actions, and avoid violence."
  • Analysts say the election impasse has distracted from Somalia's larger problems, most notably the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

A long-running political crisis in Somalia escalated on Monday as the president suspended the prime minister, who blasted the move as an "attempted coup" and asked the armed forces to follow his orders. 
The angry exchange came a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who is better known as Farmajo, sparred with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble over the country's sluggish preparations for elections.

