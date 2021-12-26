Somalia President, PM bicker in public over 'right course' of elections

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble

By  ABDULKADIR KHALIF

What you need to know:

In a statement released in the early hours of Sunday, Farmaajo criticised PM Roble, indicating that the premier has failed to conduct what he called a straightforward election process, citing various setbacks intended to justify the statement

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble expressed disappointment with what he described as an apparent attempt by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo to interfere with the PM's management of the electoral programme.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.