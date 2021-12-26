Somalia President, PM bicker in public over 'right course' of elections

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble expressed disappointment with what he described as an apparent attempt by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo to interfere with the PM's management of the electoral programme.

In an apparent public bickering, Farmaajo had earlier labeled Roble's election management as incompetent and called for an emergency meeting of stakeholders to "correct the course" of elections, on Saturday.

In a statement released in the early hours of Sunday, Farmaajo criticised PM Roble, indicating that the premier has failed to conduct what he called a straightforward election process, citing various setbacks intended to justify the statement.

Of concern is Roble's failure to implement the terms of the Indirect Electoral Model agreed on 17 September 2020 and the Elections Guidelines agreed on 1st October 2020 by the National Consultative Council (NCC).

However, Roble countered Farmaajo’s explanation stating, “The statement from the president was intentionally meant to disrupt the ongoing national elections which are currently underway across the country.”

“Considering the timing of the statement from the Office of the President, which came after the Prime Minister had announced an upcoming National Consultative Council meeting to accelerate the elections and enhance the transparency and credibility of the electoral process,” Roble’s stament indicated, adding “It is, unfortunately, clear that the President is hell-bent on disrupting the forthcoming consultative forum; a move which is indicative of the President's unchanged yearning to further protract the ongoing national elections for personal interest.”

The premier reserved no words in accusing the president being bent on hindering the elections processes.

“During his tenure in office, the President, regrettably, invested so much time, energy and finances in frustrating the national elections and seeking illegal term extension, adversely affecting the ongoing efforts to expedite the national elections and enable the country to hold peaceful elections.”

Farmaajo’s statement provoked a number of politicians to label it as a sinister plot meant to jeopardise the efforts of PM Roble.

The leader of Wadajir Party-cum-Member of the Coalition of the Presidential Candidates Abdirahman Abdishakur used his facebook page to say, “Farmaajo’s action was predictable that cannot scare anyone.”

Abdishakur urged all the Somali people to support the prime minister in this struggle against Farmaajo.

Abdi Farah Juha, a former federal interior minister accused Farmaajo of overthrowing Somalia’s statehood.

“With his statement on Sunday, Farmaajo has waged a coup against Somalia’s statehood,” said Juha, indicating that this is the second time Somalia’s statehood is attacked, referring to the military overthrow of the civilian government in 1969 being the first one.

The states of Puntland announced their support for PM Roble. Puntland indicated that its leaders will participate in the meeting scheduled by the premier while Jubbaland announced that it will conduct the elections it planned.