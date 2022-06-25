Somalia president tests positive for Covid

Somalia's new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Friday he is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, shortly after returning from a trip to the United Arab Emirates. "So far, I have no symptoms but I will continue to self-isolate and serve the people of Somalia from home," he said on Twitter.

"I ask we all keep each other safe by following public health advice and guidelines."

The 66-year-old president returned Friday from the United Arab Emirates where he had made his first official trip abroad since his election on May 15.

Mohamud is a former academic and peace activist who was previously president from 2012 to 2017 but whose first administration was dogged by claims of corruption and infighting.