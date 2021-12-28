Somalia's Farmajo and Roble: Leaders at loggerheads

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (R) commonly known as Farmajo and Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble (L).PHOTO/FILE/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Farmajo was elected president by MPs in a converted aircraft hangar after a six-month voting process marred by widespread allegations of vote-buying and corruption.
  • The father of four inherited a deeply unstable nation where Al-Shabaab jihadists still hold swathes of countryside despite being routed from the capital Mogadishu in 2011.
  • Mohamed Hussein Roble won the unanimous approval of parliament in 2020 to become premier despite being a political neophyte, and has won over even the opposition with his even-keeled approach to organising the long-delayed elections.
  • While lacking the oratory skills of his predecessor Hassan Ali Khaire, the Swedish-trained civil engineer is seen by many as a straight talker who understands Somalia's complex makeup and is ready to discuss issues openly.

When veteran diplomat Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected president of Somalia in February 2017, supporters hoped he would provide stability in a failed state notorious for corruption and extremism.
But less than four years later, Somalia was plunged into a political crisis when the president extended his mandate without holding elections. 
He is now locked in an escalating standoff with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who accuses him of an "attempted coup."
Here are portraits of the two rivals:

