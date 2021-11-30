South Africa hits out as travel bans gain pace

Passengers queing to board a flight to Amsterdam are seen in the international departure terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 28, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After Angola, Mauritius and the Seychelles, Gabon and Rwanda became the latest African nations to join Europe and other regions to halt flights from South Africa or its neighbours.
  • Dozens of nations from Europe to Asia have imposed travel restrictions on South Africa and its neighbours since its scientists flagged the variant, named Omicron, last Thursday.

More African countries on Monday joined the rush to suspend air links with the south of the continent after the emergence of a new Covid variant, sparking a cry of anguish from South Africa.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.