South Africa latest vote count puts ANC just over 40 per cent
What you need to know:
- With results from 97 per cent of voting centres, the ANC stood at 40.14 per cent, a precipitous drop from the 57.5 per cent it secured in the last national election in 2019.
The vote share of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) after this week's parliamentary election slipped further to just over 40 per cent with results in from almost all polling stations, the electoral commission's website showed on Saturday.
With results from 97 per cent of voting centres, the ANC stood at 40.14 per cent, a precipitous drop from the 57.5 per cent it secured in the last national election in 2019.
The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, was at 21.7 per cent, while uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new party led by former president Jacob Zuma, polled 14.8 per cent.