South Africa parliament fire contained 

Firefighters are at work to extinguish a fire burning in the National Assembly, the main chamber of the South African Parliament buildings, on January 03, 2022, in Cape Town. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The fire started at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT) Sunday in the wood-panelled older part of the complex -- a section that once housed South Africa's first parliament.

A fire that ravaged South Africa's parliament has been contained after strong winds had reignited the blaze, firefighters said on Tuesday.
The fire began in the early hours on Sunday and devastated much of the parliament complex before it was declared under control on Monday morning. But strong winds reignited the blaze late in the afternoon.

