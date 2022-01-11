South Africa parliament fire suspect charged with terrorism

Smoke billows from the roof of a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town on January 2, 2022, during a fire incident. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mafe was initially charged with breaking into parliament, arson and intention to steal property, including laptops, crockery and documents, before the terrorism charge was added. 

A man suspected of starting a fire that gutted South Africa's parliament made a second court appearance on Tuesday to face a new charge of terrorism, in addition to robbery and arson accusations.

