South Africa prosecutors reveal confession of alleged parliament arsonist

In this file photo taken on January 11, 2022 Zandile Christmas Mafe (C), a suspect in connection to a fire at the South African Parliament, appears at the Magistrate Court in Cape Town. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, was arrested after the fire broke out at the parliament complex in Cape Town, while firefighters were still battling the blaze on January 2.

The man suspected of starting a fire that gutted South Africa's parliament this month confessed to the crime after he was arrested inside the historic building, prosecutors said in court Saturday.
Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, was arrested after the fire broke out at the parliament complex in Cape Town, while firefighters were still battling the blaze on January 2.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.