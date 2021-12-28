South Africa's Tutu to lie in state for two days

In this file photo taken on July 18, 2007 shows South African Bishop Desmond Tutu crying after British musician Peter Gabriel sang "Biko" during the launching ceremony by former South African President Nelson Mandela of the group known as The Elders in Johannesburg. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tutu's body will lie in St. George's Cathedral and his body will be cremated after the funeral- and his ashes then placed in the cathedral.

The body of South Africa's revered anti-apartheid fighter Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died at the weekend aged 90, will lie in state for two days ahead of his funeral on New Year's Day, his foundations said on Tuesday.

