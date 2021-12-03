South Africa sees spike in child infections

Paramedics prepare to transport a man showing symptoms of COVID-19 in Pretoria, South Africa, on January 15, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Although generally patients are showing milder symptoms, Groome cautioned that the onset of serious illness would only be expected over the coming two weeks.
  • The first cluster of cases centred around university students, and then spread quickly among young people who seem to have spread it to older people

Doctors in South Africa said Friday there had been a spike in hospitalisations among children after Omicron swept through the country but stressed it was early to know if they were particularly susceptible.
In the week since South Africa alerted the world of the new Covid variant, infections have spread faster than in the country's three previous waves.

