South African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing cannabis at presidency

King Khoisan South Africa (R) shields a marijuana plant from being confiscated by South African Police Services members a raid of his camp at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on January 12, 2022. Photo / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Their leader, wearing a traditional loincloth, clung to a shoulder-height plant as police dragged it across the presidential lawn in Pretoria before arresting him.

South African police Wednesday uprooted cannabis plants grown by indigenous activists who have camped outside President Cyril Ramaphosa's office for more than three years, AFP reporters saw.

