South African lions, pumas contract Covid-19 from zoo workers

Lions in the wild. Three lions at an unnamed private zoo in Johannesburg fell ill last year with symptoms of Covid-19. PHOTO/COURTESY

  • Research led by scientists at the University of Pretoria found three lions and two pumas fell ill with coronavirus - and the clues point to infection by their handlers, some of whom were asymptomatic.

Johannesburg.  Big cats caged in zoos are at risk of catching Covid-19 from their keepers, a study said on Tuesday.
Research led by scientists at the University of Pretoria found three lions and two pumas fell ill with coronavirus - and the clues point to infection by their handlers, some of whom were asymptomatic.
“Reverse zoonotic (animal-borne) transmission of Covid-19... posed a risk to big cats kept in captivity,” the authors said. 

