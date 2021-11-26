South African scientists detect new Covid ‘super-variant’

A nurse in Richmond, Johannesburg, takes a mouth swab for Covid-19 testing. South African scientists sequencing the genetic profile of Covid-19 have detected a new ‘super-variant’ with multiple mutations. PHOTO | AFP

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • The announcement was made today in a virtual briefing by leading South African scientists, who have become alarmed at the rapid spread of the new ‘super variant’, designated B.1.1.529, mainly in the greater Johannesburg region in the last week.

South African scientists sequencing the genetic profile of Covid-19 have detected a new ‘super-variant’ with multiple mutations.

