South Sudan's president sacks finance minister, sixth since 2020

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has sacked the country's finance minister who was just four months into the job, state-owned television reported, the sixth replacement in the post since 2020.

Kiir gave no reason for firing Awow Daniel Chuong, who was appointed in mid March this year, the report said late on Wednesday, and economist Marial Deng has been tapped to replace him as finance minister.

South Sudan's economy has been under pressure in recent years amid communal violence, with crude oil export revenue having dwindled since a 2013-2018 civil war and more recently export disruptions due to war in neighbouring Sudan.

Central bank governor James Alic Garang said in May South Sudan's foreign exchange reserves were at historic lows. The International Monetary Fund projects consumer price inflation at a lofty 54.8 percent this year.

Kiir became South Sudan's first president in 2011 when it gained independence from Sudan.

The country is due to elect a president, members of parliament and regional representatives in December.

Here are Finance Ministers who have served since 2020.

Salvatore Garang Mabiordit: February 2019 to September 2020. He was removed amid an economic crisis.

Athian Ding Athian: Appointed in September 2020 to November 2021. He was dismissed amid similar economic challenges.

Agak Achuil Lual: Took office in November 2021 and was replaced in August 2022. During his tenure, he faced challenges with currency depreciation.

Dier Tong Ngor: Appointed in August 2022, he was removed in March 2023. Ngor had previously served as the central bank governor at the Bank of South Sudan.

Bak Barnaba Chol: Served from March 2023 until his dismissal in March 2024. He was an economist. He faced hyperinflation and currency depreciation issues during his tenure.

Awow Daniel Chuang: Appointed in March 2024, he was fired on July 10, 2024. Chuang, an engineer by profession, previously served as the Minister of Petroleum.