South Sudan’s army, opposition forces clash

South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and the opposition Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) have clashed for two consecutive days in Central Equatoria and Upper Nile States.

"This morning, the SPLA-IO intercepted an attacking force of the SSPDF outside Mathiang, leading to the ongoing clashes that have now reached Mathiang town in Longechuk County. The situation in Mathiang remains tense as the SPLA-IO joins with the armed youth and continues to maintain presence inside the town," SPLA-IO Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel said Thursday on his official Facebook page.

Besides, he also disclosed that fighting broke out on Wednesday after their forces prevented two coordinated attacks from the SSPDF in Jamara Saba and Limuro areas in Lainya County.

"The SSPDF countered by trying to move towards the SPLA-IO positions around Lainya. Two enemy soldiers were killed and several others wounded during the clashes," Gabriel said.

SSPDF Spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang told Xinhua on Thursday that he could not comment on the clashes because he is out of the country.



Tensions erupted between the opposition and the SSPDF following an attack on March 4 by the White Army militia, which the government said is allied with the SPLA-IO, overran a military base in Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

On March 7, the White Army killed 27 SSPDF soldiers and a general who were being evacuated by the United Nations in Nasir. This incident led to the arrests of several high-ranking SPLA-IO officials.



