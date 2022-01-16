Student 'seriously wounded' in DR Congo army op

At least one student was "seriously wounded" Saturday when an army air strike hit a school in the troubled northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources said.

  • Local community leader, Ngandru Dede Lombela, said the bomb had fallen in the playground "at around 10:00 am when the children were on their break".
  • Gold-rich Ituri, on DRCongo's border with Uganda, has seen a flare-up in violence since the end of 2017 after 20 years of relative calm.

"At around 9:00 this morning (0700 GMT), two FARDC (army) helicopters came to bomb around Petsi's health centre and school," Maki Angaika, a nurse at the health centre said.
"They fired when the children were in the playground. One of the students was seriously wounded in the head.
"There has been no physical damage to the buildings. The population has fled, we stayed here in the health centre with the sick," he added.

