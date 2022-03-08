Sudan arrests senior opposition leader amid protest crackdown

Sudanese rally to mark the International Women's Day in Sudan's capital Khartoum, on March 8, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Also on Tuesday, prominent politician Babiker Faisal was arrested while he was attending a funeral in North Khartoum, according to Sudan's Unionist Alliance, a pro-democracy political party. 

Sudanese security forces arrested a senior opposition leader Tuesday, as officers fired tear gas to stop thousands of protesters rallying against last year's military coup, an AFP correspondent said.

