Sudan bloodshed sparks the worst refugee surge in East Africa

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) says Sudan is now the biggest contributor of refugees in Africa, with more than four million people having crossed into neighbouring nations since the conflict in the North African country started on April 15, 2023.

Mamadou Dian Balde, UNHCR regional director for East Africa, termed the two-year-old Sudan crisis “the most horrible, brutal conflict that has led to human suffering that has affected more than 13 million people.”

“In less than two years, over four million people have left Sudan and found themselves in a difficult situation in neighbouring countries,” he told The EastAfrican in Nairobi.

According to Mr Balde, displaced civilians need humanitarian assistance and an end to the violence to enable them to return to their homeland, yet donors are already showing fatigue.

The UNHCR is concerned that the crisis has far-reaching effects, which are not fully recognised, as UN agencies and partners have only received 10 percent of requested funding for a regional plan to support Sudanese refugees in the past four months.

“As we speak now, the Sudan Emergency Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) is funded at less than 10 percent, and we are entering the fourth month. This is unacceptable,” Mr Balde said.

Some 111 RRP partners require $1.8 billion to assist these populations. However, as the situation remains fluid, the RRP may be revised as required and the inter-agency response adapted in line with developments in the context and needs.

The UNCHR official called on donors to increase support to meet the urgent needs of Sudanese refugees. He added that before January 2025, there were more than 800,000 refugees from the DRC in the Great Lakes region.

He described the crisis as a volatile conflict that has continued to evolve with constant associated displacement.

“This is the worst protection crisis in recent memory, which is marked by widespread human rights violations, including the horrific abuse and exploitation of children, and the systematic use of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) as a weapon of war,” he added.

The crisis has left women and children the most vulnerable forced to endure unimaginable suffering, subjected to rape, sexual slavery, forced marriage, and brutal exploitation.

In Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group, has been fighting the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) since April 2013. They war has killed at least 30,000 people and forced over 12 million out of their homes.

Both sides have been accused, and sanctioned, for atrocities. The RSF was sanctioned by the US and UK governments for genocide while the SAF was sanctioned by America for war crimes. The duo has, however, continued with the bloodshed.

Last week, as the SAF took over the capital Khartoum, videos emerged of affiliated militia executing civilians said to have been eyes and ears of RSF.

“It should not have reached this kind of level,” Balde said.

“I have seen and I have witnessed the level of human rights violations that have happened within Sudan. We hear from people who have crossed the borders and its really heartbreaking and that’s the protection crisis that we are faced with and it has been ongoing for the past two years.”

The combination of economic hardship, climate shocks, and strained resources is deepening the crisis, with refugees facing heightened risks and deteriorating living conditions.

Mr Balde states that the refugees he has met tell him that “all they want is peace”.

He said Sudan is not just a regional issue but a global one, as refugees are fleeing not only to neighbouring countries but to regions further afield, including Uganda, and potentially even Europe. In South Sudan alone, the number of people crossing the border has dramatically increased, with up to 40,000 refugees arriving in just two weeks.

UNHCR is adapting its strategy to avoid creation of new camps, which are expensive and difficult to manage. Instead, a new urbanisation approach is being implemented in partnership with UN-Habitat to better support the growing number of refugees.

He at the same time warned that the displacement crisis is getting worse as the impact of climate change and conflict are forcing more people to flee in search of safety and humanitarian assistance.

Climate shocks such as floods and droughts are becoming more frequent and intense in Africa. Millions of people in the Great Lakes are struggling to find enough food, water and income to survive years of drought.

Faced with this reality, the agency says it is employing relief strategies to be better able to adapt to the new risks posed by climate change.

He says that to help those most in need, his agency is setting up humanitarian hubs close to the most affected areas.

Aid cuts from several donors, including top donor the United States as part of President Donald Trump's review of foreign aid, have triggered a cash flow crisis.

The Geneva-based agency has frozen over $300 million in planned activities to save costs and its chief has warned that millions of lives are at risk from what he called "brutal funding cuts."

The funding cuts have also forced humanitarian agencies to suspend programmes that were providing safety to vulnerable and lone children and helping to protect women and girls from violence and exploitation.

The UNHCR reported that last year it received less than 50 percent of the $135 million required to assist over 939,000 registered refugees and asylum-seekers from Sudan and 60 other countries currently residing in Egypt.

“From UNHCR-supported services, close to 13 million displaced people, including over six million children, are at risk of losing access to this life-saving treatment for health and nutrition services in 2025."

Reproductive health services have been particularly hard hit in Chad, with a maternity ward that served refugee women having to close its doors. More women are now being forced to give birth at home without medical care, leading to more deaths of women and babies.

Across the country, over 8,500 displaced children stand to lose access to secondary education this year as the funding cuts have made it impossible to pay teachers. If the cuts persist into 2026, over 155,000 refugee children could be left without education, leaving young people hopeless and more vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

Chad is hosting 1.3 million forcibly displaced people, including more than 760,000 Sudanese refugees who have arrived since the brutal war in their country broke out in April 2023.