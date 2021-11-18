Sudan can regain world support if 'legitimacy' restored, says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the press briefing after their billateral meeting at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 17, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

  • Top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency, ousted the government and detained the civilian leadership.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Sudan's military Wednesday that the country stood to regain access to much-needed international aid if it restored the "legitimacy" of the civilian government following last month's coup.
"It's vital that the transition regain the legitimacy that it had," Blinken told a joint news conference in Nairobi as he began a three-nation tour of Africa. 

