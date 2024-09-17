Sudan conflict: Burhan in Juba for bilateral talks

Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrived in Juba on Monday for high-level bilateral talks, said Ramadan Abdalla Mohammed, South Sudan's Foreign Affairs minister.

It is the second such bilateral meeting between the Sudanese leader and Khartoum's immediate neighbours in two months.

In July, Burhan hosted Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, after which they agreed to pursue issues of concern. Since then, despite the war in Sudan, relations between Addis Ababa and Khartoum have improved, with Ethiopian Airlines launching routine flights to Port Sudan, the Sudanese junta's temporary capital.

In South Sudan, Khartoum has been a reliable ally even in the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces that broke out in April last year. South Sudan, itself recovering from a civil war, has had to take in Sudanese refugees, raising humanitarian concerns there as there are 2.2 million Sudanese refugees in overcrowded camps in South Sudan.

“The two leaders are set to address pressing issues impacting both countries. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing regional peace and stability through constructive dialogue and cooperation,” said Minister Mohammed.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, formally known as the chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, was received in Juba by President Salva Kiir Mayardit at Juba International Airport.

The talks come as both countries grapple with the lingering effects of the conflict in Sudan.

An estimated 607,000 South Sudanese refugees originally in Sudan have fled back to South Sudan, along with 183,000 Sudanese nationals and 3,500 migrants and refugees from other countries, according to official data. This brings the total number of Sudanese refugees to 2.2 million, including those who fled sporadic clashes before the war broke out.

The head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Nicolas Haysom, who is also the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for South Sudan, highlighted another alarming concern.

"We have heard that there may be recruitment of young men taking place in South Sudan by the warring parties in Sudan to bolster the numbers of their fighters," he revealed.

Further complicating the situation, South Sudan's oil exports have been halted since February 6, following damage to the Jabelyn-Port Sudan pipeline. A force majeure was declared on March 16 following the discovery of gelling between pump stations 4 and 5, which are located in a military zone.

Adding to the tension, local authorities in Raja County, Western Bahr-El-Ghazal State, recently appealed to the national government for intervention. Rapid Support Forces (RSF) groups have reportedly occupied the area, displacing local communities and posing a growing threat to stability.