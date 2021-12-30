Sudan forces seal Khartoum ahead of new anti-coup rally

Sudanese security forces face protesters in the capital Khartoum on December 25, 2021, during a demonstration demanding civilian rule.

Sudanese security forces deployed on Khartoum's streets Thursday, sealing the capital off from its suburbs and cutting phone lines and mobile internet as opponents of the military government prepared to hold fresh protests.
Pro-democracy activists have kept up a campaign of street demonstrations against the army's October 25 coup, despite a crackdown that has seen at least 48 people die in protest-related violence, according to the independent Doctors' Committee.

