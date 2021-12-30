Sudan gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur

Sudanese refugees walk past a UN vehicle in South Darfur. Sudanese gunmen on December 28, 2021 looted a WFP warehouse containing some 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Last week, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned looting and reported violence near a former UN logistics base in El Fasher that had been handed over to the local authorities days earlier.
  • While the main conflict in Darfur has subsided under a peace deal struck with key rebel groups last year, violence continues to erupt.

Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme warehouse containing about 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the western region, officials said Wednesday.
Residents of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, reported heavy shooting near the warehouse late Tuesday, and the local authorities have imposed a night-time curfew on the town after the attack, state news agency SUNA reported.
"We heard intense gunfire," local resident Mohamed Salem told AFP.

