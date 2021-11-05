Sudan military orders release of four civilian ministers

Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan holds a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum on October 26, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

  • Alrasoul is the telecommunications minister, Geddo heads the trade ministry, Baloul is the information minister, and Adam holds the youth and sports portfolio.

Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday ordered the release of four ministers detained since he led a military power grab last week, state-run television said.

