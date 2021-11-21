Prime

Sudan PM Hamdok to return to lead govt after deal

A Sudanese anti-coup protester holds a placard depicting ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under house arrest, and reading "legitimate prime minister" amid ongoing protests against last month's widely condemned military takeover in the "Street 40" of the capital's twin city of Omdurman on November 17, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A group of Sudanese mediators -- including academics, journalists and politicians -- who have been locked in talks to mediate a deal since the outbreak of the crisis, released a statement outlining the main points of the deal.

Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok have reached a deal for his return and the release of civilian leaders detained since a military coup, mediators said Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.