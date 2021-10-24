Sudan pro-civilian rule faction warns of 'creeping coup'

Sudanese demonstrators take part in a protest in the city of Khartoum Bahri, the northern twin city of the capital, to demand the government's transition to civilian rule, on October 21, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Thursday, tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Sudan to counter a week-long encampment supporting pro-military rule in central Khartoum.
  • Critics have charged that the rival sit-in has been orchestrated by senior figures in the security forces, Bashir sympathisers and other "counter-revolutionaries".

A Sudanese faction calling for a transfer of power to civilian rule warned Saturday of a "creeping coup", during a press conference that an unidentified mob attack sought to prevent.

