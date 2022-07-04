Sudan's Burhan says army stepping back for civilian govt

Sudan's coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Monday the army would make way for a civilian government and would "not participate" in talks facilitated by the UN and regional blocs.

The decision was taken "to make room for political and revolutionary forces and other national factions" to form a civilian government, months after the October coup ousted civilians from a transitional administration.





Widespread international condemnation and aid cuts followed the putsch, the latest in the impoverished northeast African country.

"The armed forces will not stand in the way" of democratic transition, Burhan said in a televised address, affirming the military's commitment to working towards "elections in which the Sudanese people choose who will govern them."

In the weeks following the coup, the military and civilian leaders had promised general elections in July 2023.

Protests demanding an end to military rule have continued in the Khartoum area since Thursday, when mass demonstrations by tens of thousands -- an intensification of near-weekly protests-- were met by the deadliest violence so far this year.

Pro-democracy medics said nine demonstrators were killed, bringing to 114 the number killed in the crackdown against anti-coup protesters since October.