Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, pictured in September 2021, has been effectively under house arrest since the military coup. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The ousted prime minister "insisted on the legitimacy of his government and transitional institutions", the information ministry said on its Facebook page.
  • Hamdok, according to the statement, demanded that the situation in Sudan return to what it was before the coup, refusing to negotiate with the military rulers.

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said.

