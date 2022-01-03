Sudan's PM Hamdok, civilian face of rocky transition resigns

In this file photo taken on August 21, 2019 Abdallah Hamdok, speaks after being sworn in as Sudan's interim prime minister in the capital Khartoum. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In the face of the rising violence -- at least 57 protesters have been killed since the coup and hundreds more wounded according to medics -- and accusations of "treachery", Hamdok decided to step down.

Abdalla Hamdok, prime minister of Sudan's fragile transition to civilian rule before being ousted and detained in an October coup then reinstated, resigned Sunday in a new blow to the turbulent African nation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.