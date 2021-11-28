Sudan says 'several' troops killed by Ethiopian forces

Sudan soldiers take part in an army exercise on the outskirts of the capital Khartoum on October 30, 2019. PHOTO/ AFP 

By  AFP

Sudan's army said Saturday "several" soldiers had been killed in an attack by armed groups and militias linked to the Ethiopian military in a disputed fertile border region.
Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa have soured over Al-Fashaqa, a border zone long cultivated by Ethiopian farmers but claimed by Sudan.

