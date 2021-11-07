Sudan security fires tear gas as anti-coup campaign starts 

Sudanese women walk in front of tyres set ablaze by anti-coup demonstrators in the capital Khartoum, following calls for civil disobedience to protest last month's military coup, on November 7, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was briefly detained but later placed under effective house arrest. 

Sudanese security forces on Sunday fired tear gas at an anti-coup rally by teachers at the start of a two-day civil disobedience call against last month's military takeover.
Dozens of teachers carried banners reading "no, no to military rule" and demanded a transition to "full civilian rule" at a rally outside the education ministry in the capital Khartoum.  

