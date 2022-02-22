Sudan slams Ethiopia move at controversial Nile dam

The controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is expected to be fully completed in 2024 and will be Africa's largest hydroelectric project. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The other downstream nation, Egypt, which has been bitterly opposed to the dam project ever since construction started more than a decade ago, has also sharply criticised Ethiopia for starting up the turbines on Sunday. 

Sudan has condemned neighbouring Ethiopia for launching power generation at a controversial dam on the Blue Nile without the agreement of downstream nations, saying the "unilateral move" violated international commitments.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.