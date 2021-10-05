Sudan warns of looming food and medicine crisis

By The East African More by this Author

The Sudanese government has warned of a looming shortage of essential medicine and strategic goods, including food, after protesters blocked main transport routes for imports.

For the past few weeks, protesters in eastern Sudan have blocked movement of supplies from the main port on the Red Sea coast, in the city of Port Sudan, to pressure Khartoum to implement a number of political demands.

They have been demonstrating against what they describe as the deteriorating political and economic conditions in the region.

A statement issued by the Sudanese cabinet on Sunday said preventing transport of essential medicine and goods is a “crime” against millions of citizens.

The government said the country's stock of life-saving medicines and intravenous solutions is about to run out, as the closure of the the port and the national road has hindered the arrival of imported shipments.