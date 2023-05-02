Sudan warring generals ready for talks, says Kiir

Sudan’s warring generals are ready to hold talks at a venue to be agreed, according to Salva Kiir, the president of neighbouring South Sudan who is the lead mediator on the conflict for regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

President Kiir on Tuesday said he had held separate telephone conversations with Sudan Armed Forces leader Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his erstwhile ally-turned-for Lt-Gen Mohammed Hamdani Daglo ‘Hemedti’ who accepted to send representatives to talks.

“The two principals…have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4-11. They also agreed to name their representatives to the talks,” South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

The date of actual talks was not given but it is likely to be deliberated on during the ceasefire season. The two sides have agreed on three 72-hour ceasefires since the war began on April 15, but their parties have routinely violated them with sporadic gunfire continuing.

As a result, more than 800,000 people have been displaced to neighbouring countries, according to a situational report by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday, making it one of the most critical humanitarian situations in the Horn of Africa yet.

Some 520 people have died in the violence with crucial facilities such as hospitals also shelled in Khartoum.

“The rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Khartoum makes it imperative for thee leaders to de-escalate,” Kiir said on Tuesday.