Sudanese ex-leader Bashir moved to northern town for treatment, lawyer says

Sudanese former leader Omar al-Bashir has been transferred from Sudan's war-ravaged capital to the northern town of Merowe for medical treatment, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old, jailed along with allies after being overthrown in a popular uprising in 2019, had been taken to a detention centre in Merowe ahead of treatment at a hospital in the town, lawyer Mohamed Hassan al-Amin told Reuters.

"He needs medical follow-up and periodic check-ups. Sometimes he has some complications, which requires follow-up. But his condition is not critical now," Amin said.

"The causes of some symptoms have not been diagnosed yet, and they may require treatment outside Sudan," he added, saying this was the first time Bashir had been moved from the capital.

Bashir was convicted of corruption and illicit financing and faced other legal trials before war broke out in April 2023. He had been held most recently at an army base in Omdurman, a part of Sudan's greater capital where the army has held ground in its war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Omdurman has seen fierce fighting, and the RSF shelled neighbourhoods there on Tuesday, three witnesses said. Merowe, about 340 km (210 miles) to the north, has been largely unaffected by the conflict.

Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide charges relating to the conflict that escalated in Darfur from 2003.

Abdelrahim Mohamed Hussein, a former minister also facing an ICC warrant, has been transferred to Merowe along with Bashir for health treatment, according to Amin.