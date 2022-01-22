Sudanese hold 'day for martyrs' after anti-coup protest deaths

Sudanese youths beat drums and chant slogans as they tour neighbourhoods in the capital Khartoum, in support of the families of protesters killed since last year's military coup, on January 21, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, dozens headed towards the home of John Kual, a 37-year-old electrician from South Sudan, some shouting "power to the people".

Sudanese anti-coup protesters held a "day for the martyrs" Friday, gathering outside the homes of some of those killed in a bloody crackdown on demonstrations since an October military takeover.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.