Suspected jihadists kill at least 30 in central Mali

Militiaman from the Ansar Dine Islamic group sit on a vehicle in Gao in northeastern Mali. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mali has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that first erupted in the north in 2012 and has since claimed thousands of military and civilian lives.

Suspected jihadists in Mali killed at least 30 civilians in an attack on a passenger vehicle in the volatile central town of Mopti, officials said Saturday.

