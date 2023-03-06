Tanzania bans boarding for nursery and lower primary schools

Tanzania’s Ministry of Education has abolished boarding schools for nursery to standard five pupils.

The directive took immediate effect on March 1, 2023.

Through a document signed by the ministry’s Education Commissioner, Dr Lyabwene Mtahabwa to education stakeholders in the country, the abolition should be implemented by the end of the first term this year.

"It is not allowed to provide boarding services to pupils of nursery and standard one except with a special permit that will be issued by the commissioner of education after receiving an application from the relevant stakeholder," the commissioner notes.

Dr Mtahabwa said that the move is part of the implementation of the guidelines for the initiation of school registration issued by the ministry in November 2020.

On the other hand, she said, a child's upbringing and development is highly dependent on the great contribution made by the family through the parents or guardians of the child.

"However, it has been found that there are some schools that have been receiving young pupils from nursery to Standard Four," she said.

The commissioner said boarding services for young student deprive children of the opportunity to bond with their families, build values and participate in various activities for the development of their families and communities.

About student camps, Dr Mtahabwa said that it is not allowed for any school to have academic camps.

She said that is the implementation of Education Circular No. 3 of 2007 regarding the banning of academic camps in primary schools.

According to her, many camps have been found to have a morally dangerous environment that threaten the safety and health of students because they were established without following the official procedures for the establishment of a dormitory or shared residence for students.

"Due to various research done by the ministry, many schools have focused on making students pass their exams, and among the strategies used by the schools to succeed in that is the establishment of boarding and academic camps that are conducted during holidays and that lead to weak efforts to build students' morale," she stated.

Furthermore, there will be time to time follow-up if the document is implemented accordingly, and if any school found violating the document, measures will be taken against them, including disciplinary, legal, or cancellation of registration.