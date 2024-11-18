Hello

Tanzania building collapse kills at least 13 people

The four-storey building in eastern Dar es Salaam's Kariakoo market came down on Saturday around 9 a.m

New Content Item (1)

By  Reuters

News agency

Thomson Reuters

At least 13 people died when a building collapsed in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam and more than 80 people have been rescued, the country's president said on Sunday.

The four-storey building in eastern Dar es Salaam's Kariakoo market came down on Saturday around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT).

In an address, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said more than 80 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals. Twenty-six of them were still hospitalised, she said.

She said the government would cover treatment costs and help with burial arrangements.

Building collapses occur in some African cities due to weak construction standards or lax enforcement.

