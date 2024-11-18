Tanzania building collapse kills at least 13 people

At least 13 people died when a building collapsed in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam and more than 80 people have been rescued, the country's president said on Sunday.

The four-storey building in eastern Dar es Salaam's Kariakoo market came down on Saturday around 9 a.m. (0600 GMT).

In an address, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said more than 80 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals. Twenty-six of them were still hospitalised, she said.

She said the government would cover treatment costs and help with burial arrangements.