Tanzania frees opposition leader Mbowe after dropping charges

Tanzania's (new) President Samia Suluhu Hassan (L) and opposition figure and Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe. PHOTO/COMBO

By  AFP

None

  • None of the accused were in the Dar es Salaam court for Friday's hearing -- when the defence had been due to present its case. 
  • But the decision triggered scenes of celebration in court, according to a video posted on Twitter by Chadema and was also welcomed by the US ambassador to Tanzania.

Tanzanian opposition leader Freeman Mbowe was a free man on Friday after prosecutors dropped terrorism charges against him, ending a case that his supporters had branded a government bid to crush dissent.

