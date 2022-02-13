Tanzania lifts ban on four newspapers

President Samia Suluhu Hassan 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Daima was banned just before the 2020 general election for allegedly flouting journalistic ethics.
  • Two other newspapers, Mawio and Mseto, were suspended for reporting on government corruption.

Tanzania said Thursday it was lifting a ban on four newspapers and opening "a new chapter" with the media, as President Samia Suluhu Hassan attempts to break with some of the policies of her autocratic predecessor.
The Swahili-language newspapers, including Daima -- a daily owned by jailed opposition leader Freeman Mbowe -- were banned between 2016 and 2020 during the authoritarian rule of former President John Magufuli.
"The intention of the current government is to create good relations with the media and as a start, I will reissue licences of four newspapers," Information Minister Nape Nnauye said at a meeting with editors. 
"Their punishment is enough."
Mwanahalisi, a weekly newspaper, was shut after publishing a letter from a reader containing "insults" against Magufuli and his government.

