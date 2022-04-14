Tanzania's national health insurance fund paid for men 'to give birth' - report

Tanzania’s National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) reportedly paid hospital bills for men to undergo caesarean and normal delivery, the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report has revealed.

According to the report, made public on Tuesday in Dodoma, 731 men were reportedly part of the fraud.

“I reviewed and identified that false claims were submitted by health facilities and were paid Tsh14,409,200 ($6,211). I also identified that there were 56 claims that showed that men received caesarean operation or normal delivery service,” writes the CAG.

According to the report, there were some 444 members who received full blood picture examination more than once on the same day.

“In fact, some even more than 30 times at the same health facility,” reads the 2020-2021 CAG report.

In another incident, the report says there were members who received spectacles more than once yet the law only allows for such a service once in a year.