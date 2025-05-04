Tanzania opposition leader to go on hunger strike in protest of treason case court proceedings

Chairman of opposition party Chadema, Tundu Lissu is set to begin a hunger strike while in custody at Ukonga Prison, in protest against what he claims is a lack of justice in the sedition and treason charges he is facing at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court.

Speaking to the press in Dar es Salaam on May 3, 2025, Lissu’s lead defense counsel, Advocate Peter Kibatala, announced the planned protest, stating that his client is prepared to stop eating until he sees justice being served.

“I am officially informing the public on behalf of our client that he will begin a hunger strike,” said Kibatala. “This is not for any other reason but to demand justice. We will release a formal statement specifying the exact date, but Lissu has resolved not to eat any food until justice is seen to be done.”

Kibatala described Lissu as a seasoned legal mind and a fearless advocate for justice. “Lissu is a senior lawyer. He is one of the legal pioneers who inspired many of us to pursue law. He is not afraid of court cases. Even if we were not here, he would conduct his own defense. He simply wants justice, and he will protest by refusing food until that is achieved.”

Meanwhile, a statement posted on Lissu’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, indicates that the hunger strike will officially begin if he is not brought to court on Monday, May 6, 2025.

Lissu was arrested last month and charged with sedition and treason, accusations he and his supporters have strongly denied, calling them politically motivated.

However, the Tanzania Prisons Service has dismissed allegations that opposition politician Tundu Lissu is being denied his rights while in custody.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, Prisons Service spokesperson, Ms Elizabeth Mbezi, refuted the claims, insisting that all inmates, including Mr Lissu, are afforded their legal and religious rights.

“Anyone in prison has the right to speak to their lawyer. And in any case, an inmate cannot be left unsupervised—there must be security,” she said.

“What kind of life do they expect? Even when it comes to worship, inmates are free to practise their faith. Pastors are allowed into the prisons, and some religious instructors teach according to the inmates’ denominations,” added Ms Mbezi.

Responding directly to claims that Mr Lissu has been denied access to specific rights, Ms Mbezi questioned the basis of such accusations.

“They are the ones making the claims, but have they asked him [Mr Lissu] personally if he is being denied anything? No rights are taken away from inmates. All rights are upheld. Those making such claims should ask him directly,” she insisted.



