Tanzania parliament elects new speaker after political feud

Tulia Ackson, who had been deputy speaker since 2015, beat eight other opposition candidates

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tulia Ackson, who had been deputy speaker since 2015, beat eight other opposition candidates.
  • The 46-year-old Ackson takes over at a time when rifts have emerged in the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party as it prepares for new elections due in 2025. 
  • President Hassan last month reshuffled her cabinet and sacked several senior members including the ministers for justice, housing, industry and investment.

Tanzania's parliament elected a new speaker on Tuesday following the resignation of her predecessor in a public feud with the president that rocked the ruling party.
Tulia Ackson, who had been deputy speaker since 2015, beat eight other opposition candidates. 
"I believe we have elected the right person who will lead the parliament in the right direction," said senior MP William Lukuvi who supervised the election. 
"She knows her boundaries as speaker and she knows there is a head of state who is Samia Suluhu Hassan."

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.