Tanzania poll expected to return Suluhu with key opponents barred

Tanzanians went to the polls on Wednesday in an election that President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to win after candidates from the two leading opposition parties were barred from standing.

In addition to the presidential election, voters are choosing members of the country's 400-seat parliament and a president and lawmakers in the semi-autonomous Zanzibar archipelago.

The vote is being held without the leading opposition party, CHADEMA, whose leader Tundu Lissu is on trial for treason, which he has denied. The electoral commission disqualified CHADEMA in April after it refused to sign an electoral code of conduct.

The commission also disqualified Luhaga Mpina, the presidential candidate for the second-largest opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, after an objection from the attorney general, leaving only candidates from minor parties taking on Hassan.

"There is no election in Tanzania. If I may sum up properly, it is a coronation," Deogratius Munishi, CHADEMA's secretary for foreign affairs, told Citizen Television in neighbouring Kenya on Wednesday.

Early turnout appeared light at polling stations in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, where there was no sign of the protests that some activists had called for on social media.

President Hassan told reporters after voting in the administrative capital Dodoma:"I urge all Tanzanians, those who are still at home, to come out and exercise their right and vote and choose their preferred leaders."

Juma Mtali, a businessperson voting in Dar es Salaam, told Reuters his experience had been smooth.

"This election came with pressure from the youth about protests but as of now it is very peaceful," he said. "Everything is going very well."

Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate of CHADEMA party, Tundu Lissu, reacts at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania June 2, 2025. PHOTO/ REUTERS

RESULTS DUE WITHIN THREE DAYS

Hassan's CCM, whose predecessor party led the struggle for independence for mainland Tanzania in the 1950s, has dominated national politics since it was founded in 1977.

Echoing criticism from other rights groups and opposition figures, Amnesty International last week accused the authorities of repressing dissent.

The government denied those charges and has said the election is being conducted fairly and in accordance with the law.

The election commission says it will announce the results within three days of election day. The polls opened at 0400 GMT and will close at 1300 GMT.

Hassan, whose posters dominate towns and villages, has been traversing the country of around 68 million people.

She has boasted about expanding road and railway networks and increasing power generation capacity. In her next term, she has promised to prioritise hiring more teachers.

GOVERNMENT ORDERED PROBE INTO ALLEGED ABDUCTIONS

Hassan won plaudits after coming to power in 2021 for easing repression of political opponents and censorship that proliferated under her predecessor, John Magufuli, who died in office.

But in the last two years, rights campaigners and opposition candidates have accused the government of unexplained abductions of its critics.

Hassan, one of just two female heads of state in Africa, has said her government is committed to respecting human rights and last year ordered an investigation into the reports of abductions. No official findings have been made public.



