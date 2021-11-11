Tanzania reports 725 Covid-19 deaths since outbreak

Health workers prepare a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign against the Covid-19, in Dar es Salaam, on July 28, 2021. Tanzania kicked off its Covid-19 vaccination drive on July 28, one of the last countries in the world to start inoculating its people against the disease. PHOTO/AFP

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:

  • Tanzania received a Tsh1.3 trillion ($11.6 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at mitigating the social and economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tanzania has recorded 725 Covid-19 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic almost 20 months ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.